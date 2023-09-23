How will the Cowboys respond to losing one of their best players for the season?

In addition to the Trevon Diggs injury, this week on the Lone Star Pigskin Buzz I get into a disappointing loss for Rider, Old High getting their first win, and the usual college and NFL previews.

Get our free mobile app

Tune in to the Lone Star Pigskin Buzz with Johnny Thrash every Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. on 106.3 The Buzz and Newstalk 1290 A.M. and 96.3 F.M.

The Lone Star Pigskin Buzz Season 1 Ep. 5: A Setback in Big D