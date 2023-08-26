For the first-ever episode of the Lone Star Pigskin Buzz we discuss the end of the Rider/Old High rivalry and ponder the future of High School football in Wichita Falls.

We also get into college football realignment and what it means for college football going forward. And Stryker joins the show to talk about the Cowboys trading for QB Trey Lance.

The Lone Star Pigskin Buzz Season 1 Ep. 1: The End of the Old High/Rider Era

