Long Lines Form at Texas ATM that Gives Out 100 Dollar Bills Instead of Twenties

If you heard about this, would you get in line?

Over in Harris County, word traveled fast about an ATM glitch. A Bank of America ATM for some reason was giving out 100 dollar bills, instead on twenty dollar bills. No word yet at to what caused this glitch to happen. Many people found out about it though. People started finding out about the glitch late last night, until early this morning.

KTRK reported that long lines had formed overnight of people getting the extra cash. Police were called and once deputies showed up the line magically went away. No word yet on how much extra cash was given out in just a couple of hours last night. I have a feeling several thousand dollars were given away judging by the lines.