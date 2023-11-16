Look Inside This Epic Indoor Amusement Park in Texas

I could lose myself in this place for days.

I may be 50, but there’s a forever 15-year-old boy living inside of me. And every now and then I have to let him out.

For instance, many of my friends my age no longer play video games. But I still love to fire up the old Xbox for some MLB The Show or Red Dead Redemption action. I’m pretty sure I’ll never outgrow that stuff.

And the same could be said for amusement parks. Put me on a roller coaster (or pretty much any type of amusement park ride) and I will be grinning from ear to ear the whole time.

So, I’m thinking a trip to Tom Foolerys Adventure Park in Round Rock is in order.

Not only does it boast a bunch of cool rides, there’s also an arcade. It’s the perfect combination of two things that I love.

The park also has escape rooms, miniature golf, rock climbing, a bar for the adults, and a lot more. Get the lowdown on their official website.

Probably the best thing about Tom Foolerys is that it is part of the massive Kalahari Resorts & Conventions that also contains an indoor waterpark that is included with your stay (you have to pay a little bit more per night for admission to Tom Foolerys).

If you’re ready to experience the awesomeness for yourself, book your stay here.

