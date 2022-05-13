Sometimes it just takes one guy to ruin everything for everybody. Now everybody’s blaming a TikTok user for Six Flag’s decision to discontinue their unlimited dining pass.

During the company's first-quarter earnings call, Six Flags officials confirmed that they were discontinuing its unlimited dining pass, after a video that taught park-goers how to take advantage of the pass went viral. If you were a season pass holder, you could addon an unlimited dining pass for an extra $80. According to company officials, the unlimited dining pass add-on was highly unprofitable.

In a video that has now gone viral, a TikTok user who goes by the name ‘Six Flags Scoundrel’, explained to his followers how he was able to eat thousands of dollars worth of food for only $178, by using the unlimited dining pass. At the time of this writing, he has over 42,000 followers on his TikTok account.

The ‘Six Flags Scoundrel’ lives less than ten minutes away from a Six Flags Park and visits the amusement park every single day. He eats two meals a day at the park and gets unlimited drink refills while he’s there. He estimated that he’s eaten at least $2,000 of food for free in the past month. The ‘Six Flags Scoundrel’ also never reveals which Six Flags he has been regularly going to.

Get our free mobile app

Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said that not only did the pass cost the company money, but it caused extremely long lines at the restaurants and concession stands in their amusement parks. He also added that some of the lines were so long that many families had to wait 45 minutes to an hour, just to get their food.

Bassoul also added that while the dining pass has been discontinued, for now, the company may reintroduce it at a later date with some added restrictions.

The Top 10 Tourist Attractions In Wichita Falls According To Trip Advisor Whether you’re an outdoorsman or a patron of the arts, there are enough tourist attractions in Wichita Falls to wear anybody out. Here are the top 10 “Things To Do” in Wichita Falls according to Trip Advisor.

