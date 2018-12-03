Looks Like El Paso Is Going to Start Recycling Their Water Like Wichita Falls

With our lake levels at 100%, our water treatment pipe is currently off and I hope off for good. Things aren't so great to the west of us and recycled water could be the answer.

We all remember when Wichita Falls was going through a major drought and we began recycling our sewage water into drinking water. Our city made national news and became a joke to some late night comedians. We had quite the rainfall in recent years meaning, we no longer need that pipe running.

El Paso is now having to turn to this same type of treatment for their water. Water levels were so low in the city at one point, the local newspaper put up the names of the high water users. Hoping this would shame them into using less water. They also had Willie the Water Drop to teach kids about water conservation. It probably helped for a little bit. Due to an increase in temperatures in the area and lack of rainfall, another change is needed.

El Paso will become the biggest city in the country to start turning their sewage water into drinking water. The city has done what it could to help cutback water usage, actually paying to turn grass yards into rockscapes. Remember that this treated water is in fact, less likely to have contaminants than the untreated river or lake water. Many people still can't get over the 'icky' factor which is why other cities haven't done this.

"Technology allows us to treat [water] to a very high standard and makes it very safe to drink. Water really is all around us in every city," said Gilbert Trejo , the chief technical officer of El Paso Water. I am thankful we had the water reuse system in Wichita Falls, but also glad we don't need it on right now.