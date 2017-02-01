Looks Like Wichita Falls is Getting a Panda Express

A plan is in place to open a Panda Express here in the Falls.

According to TRN, the new restaurant will be built on the northwest corner of Lawrence Road and Maplewood Avenue.

Ricky Horton, a plans examiner with the City of Wichita Falls, told the paper that plans to build a 2,593-square-foot restaurant at the location had been submitted and approved.

In addition to the permit being approved, there’s also a pre-open job listing for Wichita Falls team members listed on the company’s official website.

The restaurant should be open sometime in the next six months as that’s how long the building permit is good for. However, an extension can be requested if construction isn’t completed during that period of time.

Stay tuned for more on the new Panda Express.