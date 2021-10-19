Lubbock Doctor Talks COVID-19, Censorship, And Treatments

Listen to the entire interview with Dr. John Thomas below. Dr. Thomas has treated hundreds of patients with COVID-19. Townsquare Media and KFYO encourages everyone to discuss treatment options with their doctors and figure out the best medical path for your own health.

Across the United States citizens are consulting with doctors about medical issues. Some will seek the advice of other doctors and medical professionals. People do this when it comes to surgery, illnesses, even cancer.

With COVID-19, much of the debate has been shut down. YouTube won't even allow videos of people questioning the vaccines for COVID-19 and if you bring up other forms of treatment, you could be banned from the platform all together. It doesn't matter if you are a doctor or not, giving a second opinion on how to treat COVID has been censored in America.

Many in the medical community will echo the national guidelines which tell people to get vaccinated. And we have seen data that shows that those who have been vaccinated, if they catch COVID-19, are less likely to end up in the hospital and less likely to die from COVID. But what about other ways of treating COVID-19? Have those been successful for anyone outside the internet?

Dr. John Thomas of Lubbock appeared on the Monday edition of The Chad Hasty Show to share his experience treating COVID-19 with existing drugs instead of the vaccine. Dr. Thomas told Hasty that the virus is real but one that has real treatments.

Number one, it's an inflammatory disease. It is a true disease, it's not a hoax. It's a real disease but it has real treatments out there. There are early treatments out there. My patients, on the first two spikes, they responded well to steroids and budesonide and hydroxychloroquine with vitamin D and Zinc. The Delta variant was much more resistant and I had to use ivermectin and they did really well and responded well to ivermectin.

When asked how many patients he has treated, Dr. Thomas said over 700 people.

Close to 700 patients I've treated. I've lost a few that came to me Day 20, Day 30, with high morbidity like diabetes, obese, asthma, smokers. So I've lost maybe 7 out of 700.

During the interview Dr. Thomas told listeners that the Regeneron anti-body treatment is good must be done early, before day 8 of symptoms.

Listen to the entire interview with Dr. John Thomas above.

