Luka Doncic Rookie Card is Most Expensive Basketball Card Ever Sold

The hits just keep coming for the Dallas Mavericks’ young superstar, Luka Doncic.

He’s been playing at an elite level here lately and is poised to become one of the all-time NBA greats, garnering praise from total homer fanboys like me as well as regular ol’ sports fans, the media and fellow players like James Harden, who referred to the young buck as a “special one.”

After setting all kinds of “youngest player ever” records over the last year and making the All-Star team as a starter this year, CBS DFW is now reporting that his rookie card just became the most expensive card ever sold. The signed rookie card featuring the NBA Logoman patch from a game-worn Mavs jersey sold for a jaw-dropping $4.6 million.

Having the most expensive basketball card ever is a helluva feather to put in your cap to begin with, but the card is also the second most expensive card of all-time, behind a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card that sold for $5.2 million.

I’m clearly a biased person based on my Mavs fandom, but I can’t think of a better athlete to receive such an honor. Not only is Luka an incredibly gifted, clutch player who wants the ball in his hands when the game is on the line, he also strikes me as being a kind, humble soul. Luka is a breath of fresh air among the countless prima donnas in the sports world that possess all the ego and half the talent of our young superstar.

Keep it up, Luka. You can bet this guy will rooting for you all the way.

