Luka and Dirk to Be on the Covers of NBA 2K22

If you hate the Mavericks, you're not going to like either edition of 2K this year.

When it comes to sports video games, we can all agree that 2K is killing it with the NBA. I can't figure out why the presentation was so much better compared to their NHL and MLB games. I loved when they made NFL, but Madden has all the rights now. Which honestly sucks. Madden has gotten lazy since they have no competition.

Enough of my ranting, I'm happy to report as a Dallas Mavericks fan that our awesome superstars will be gracing the covers of TWO NBA 2K covers this year. Luka Doncic will be on the cover of the standard 2K edition this year. If you preorder it, you will get the following.

NBA 2K22 includes the following digital items with pre-order:

• 5,000 Virtual Currency

• 5,000 MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs (delivered one a week)

• A Boost for each MyCAREER Skill type

• A Boost for each Gatorade Boost type

• Luka Doncic MyPLAYER Jersey

• 95 Rated Luka Doncic MyTEAM Free Agent Card

Pretty cool. Maybe even cooler is the GOAT for the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki will be front and center on the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition. The cover also features Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant. Dirk though is front and center. I love it! If you preorder this edition, you get the following.

The NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition includes:

• 100K VC

• 10K MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Tokens

• Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards

• 22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks)

• Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card

• Coach Card MyTEAM Pack

• 10 Boosts for each MyCAREER Skill Boost type

• 10 Boosts for each Gatorade Boost type

• 4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER

• MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve

• Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER

Also, 2K is doing a WNBA edition for their 25th anniversary. Candace Parker from the Chicago Sky will be the first female on the cover in 2K's history. All very cool, but as a Mavericks fan, I have to get one of the other copies. I love Luka with all my heart, but I am probably going to get the Dirk one.

