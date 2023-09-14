Man Unsuccessfully Attempts to Hide From Austin Police in Tree

It's good to see Austin is still as weird as ever.

But I have to admit, our state capital can be a little scary at times. Or maybe a lot scary, depending on whether or not you’re okay with getting dragged into an all-out brawl in the middle of 6th Street.

People from the area say that chaos is pretty common after the sun goes down these days. It really sucks if you haven’t visited there in a couple of decades and just want to chill and enjoy some good tunes like we did back in the good old days.

That’s okay, though. I’ll take the good with the bad, seeing as it’s still widely considered to be the live music capital of the world.

These days, however, the entertainment in Austin isn’t merely limited to live music. In addition to the aforementioned street fights that erupt there from time to time, you can also count on people doing some really weird things.

Things like a woman lying in the middle of 6th Street smearing herself with horse poop. That incident certainly takes the cake when I think of all the weird things that have been caught on video there.

And then you have the below video from one of my favorite X accounts, TX Street Fights TV. I’m not sure what the guy did that led him to climb a tree to attempt to escape the police.

But I am sure that it didn’t work.

