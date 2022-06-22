Man Bans Girlfriend’s Dog From His Home: ‘Deal Breaker’

Feeling heartbroken, a woman took to Reddit for reassurance after the man she has been dating banned her dog from visiting his home.

In a post shared on Reddit by HiTide2020, the woman explained she and her beau have been dating since February, but she's noticed a few differences between them that might lead them back to the dating pool.

I was falling for him. He is funny, outgoing, adventurous, and whip-smart," she wrote. "However, he has three autonomous vacuums, complains about dog hair (even when his vacuum's cleaned everything) and many other things I don't see being big deals."

She continued: "From leaving a cup in his bedroom to putting the hand towel back on the rail crooked, there are numerous details the pair disagree on. I honestly don't feel secure dating him, as strong as my feelings are."

To make matters worse, the man didn't want to make their relationship official, even though she was "ready to be official last month."

The woman claimed he also banned her dog from visiting his home.

"I told him his refusal to accept my dog, and to be official, were deal breakers for me," she shared, adding that they decided to take a two-week "communication break."

But the woman was confused and left wondering if she overreacted.

Hoping that Reddit could help bring her back to reality, she asked readers: "Fellow dog owners, would a person who refuses to have your dog at their house be a deal-breaker?"

In the comments, many Redditors warned the dog owner away from him.

"I'm sorry, but you two just don't sound compatible," one Reddit user wrote.

"He doesn't want to be with you. He doesn't see you in his future. What else do you need? This is beyond the dog and the annoyances you do. He's not into you," another chimed in.

"If it gets serious and he doesn't want to live with your dog, you are going to have to decide. You already don't feel safe. Something is telling you this relationship isn't right. Listen to it," another person weighed in.

"Dogs before dudes," someone else quipped.

