Wichita Falls Woman Arrested After Attacking Ex-Boyfriend With a Headbutt and a Bat

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars today after she allegedly violently attacked her ex-boyfriend.

According to WFPD, officers responded to an assault call in the 1700 block of East Scott on Tuesday (9/20) at 5:22 p.m.

The victim told police that when his ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Candice Patterson, came by to pick up the kids, she got upset and started an argument because he had dated another woman.

During the argument, Patterson became violent and pushed a transmission stand into her ex-boyfriend, police say. The victim then tried to restrain Patterson but she headbutted him in the face and hit him in the leg with a baseball bat.

Patterson was arrested for Aggravated Assault Family Violence and transported to the Wichita County jail where she remained as of Wednesday morning. Her bond has been set at $10,000.