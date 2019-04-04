Man Busted Trying to Steal Pokemon Cards From Wichita Falls’ Walmart

Gotta Catch'em All!

Any kid that grew up in the '90s knows the hype that surrounded Pokemon. The cards were some of the most sought after collectibles for any kid. Looks like someone decided to frequent the Walmart on Lawrence Road for some of those cards and tried to do so without paying.

54-year-old Hetep Bitel Franklin Neter-nu was busted by a loss prevention officer at the Walmart and called police about the theft. Neter-nu used the self-checkout line and purchased two small packs of cards. However, he also had two of the bigger boxes on him. The total value for the items stolen was $44.84.

One of those small packs can cost about five bucks. What Neter-nu is accused of stealing is two trainer packs, which can have several card packs in them and some other collectibles as well. Neter-nu has one prior conviction for theft in Lubbock. He is currently in the Wichita County Jail. His bond has not yet been set.