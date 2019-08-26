Pokemon Bar Coming to Texas For a Few Days This Fall

You told yourself you had to catch'em all. Well, you have to be a part of this event.

If you grew up in the late 90's to early 2000's, you remember the massive impact that Pokemon had on you. Pokemon, is still going strong all these years later and 'Detective Pickachu' gave us all a little nostalgia into our childhood. If you grew up when Pokemon first launched, you're an adult now and you can be a part of this cool event.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the event will be taking place in Houston on October 5th and 6th. According to the Pokemon Pop Up Bar website, it doesn't have a Houston date listed. Tickets are $45 a person. Pokemon inspired burgers, drinks, and games will all be a part of the fun.

Costumes are encouraged and you have a chance to win some great prizes for dressing up as well. Hopefully, something like this could come a little closer to us like in the Dallas area, but we will have to wait and see.