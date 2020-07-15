Man Claims He Was Sent by God to Blow Up Texas Power Plant

Police have been looking for this guy for several months after he allegedly threatened to blow this place up back in November.

31-year-old Jason Hagerty allegedly went to the CPS Energy Plant in San Antonio recently. Jason claims that the CPS Plant is making clones. Also that he is being targeted by mind control satellites linked to critical infrastructure. He told security that he needed to gain entry to the property because he knew about this supposed clone operation inside the property and he was "sent by God".

Hagerty told investigators that he that was prepared to die if need be in order to protect his life from the mind control operation, according to the arrest report. He allegedly was able to mess with a gas line at the facility that caused a minor gas leak. Jason Hagerty was arrested and charged with Impairing or Interrupting Operation of Critical Infrastructure Facility.