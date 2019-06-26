Oklahoma Woman Caught On Security Camera Fire Bombing Neighbor’s House

Let's just say these two probably don't get along.

This is freaking crazy video coming out of Del City, Oklahoma. A security camera catches a woman firing two shots with her gun into her neighbor's home. Somehow, that is not enough to prove this lady means business. This lady then made her own custom 'firebomb'.

She went and got a towel, lit it on fire and threw it into her neighbor's house. Once cops were called about this incident an investigation began. Officers noticed the woman who did the shooting and firebombing had a security camera. This woman's own footage proved she was the one that did this. She says she has issues with her neighbors. To me, it sounds like she has some personal issues as well.