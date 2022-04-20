Man’s Disney World Trip Ruined After Ex Secretly Deletes His Park Reservations After He Gets to Florida

One man learned the hard way to never leave your Disney account connected to your ex.

In a thread on the Walt Disney World Reddit, user @Solo-Is-Simpler shared his story about how his ex-girlfriend managed to delete part of his trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth following their "less-than-amicable" split.

"So my ex and I had annual passes for the last few years and just renewed. We unfortunately have decided to part ways and it has gotten pretty toxic and less than amicable. Is it possible to separate my pass from our account? Like I don’t want mine associated with hers any longer," he began his post.

The man explained that he made reservations for the four theme parks at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. — Epcot, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom — using the My Disney Experience app, which is required for entry at any park.

However, once he landed in Orlando and checked into his hotel, he discovered his ex-girlfriend's treachery.

"[I] got all the way to Florida and she woke up early the first day I was supposed to spend in the park and canceled my reservations. So I would like to avoid that from happening again," he continued.

Reddit users were outraged by his not-so-magical tale.

In the comments, one user suggested he call guest services and in the meantime, attempt to lock her out of the account by changing the password. However, the man explained that everything was linked to the ex's email.

Another user told him to keep receipts of the reservations and any changes to them in case it turns into a legal battle.

Either way, we have a feeling no amount of pixie dust is going to make the ex-couple's situation any less toxic.