Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison is selling her stunning villa in a private California canyon, and pictures show a rare property that's worth every penny of her nearly $2.7 million asking price.

Harrison's 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,579-square-foot home was built in 1958 and has since been updated into a Mediterranean-style villa. It's nestled directly adjacent to the side of a hill in the exclusive Topanga Canyon in L.A. County, and it's extremely secluded, with just one small, private road leading to the gated front of the home. It opens onto soaring canyon views at the back of the property, and almost every interior room boasts stunning views out over the canyons.

The interior rooms of the villa are finished with gleaming white walls intermingled with earthier wood and stone elements, including a large fireplace in the living room. The floors and some ceilings are also wood, and the large, airy kitchen features floating wood shelves and a wooden island. The kitchen, living and dining rooms all flow together in an open floor plan that offers plenty of natural light.

The master suite attaches to a spacious master bath with a stand-alone shower and a clawfoot bathtub, and there are two other en suites with their own attached bathrooms, as well as a large bonus room that could be used as another bedroom, an office, a media room or a gym or crafting space. One of those bedrooms also has its own exterior entrance. The laundry room off the kitchen features open steps that lead to an observation level of the home.

The exterior of the house is even more appealing than the inside, with stone steps built into the side of the hill leading to multiple porches, decks and entrances of the multi-story villa. There's an outdoor living space centered around an outdoor fireplace, an outdoor dining space and several stone retaining walls and walkways, with steps that lead off into the surrounding brush. The stonework and outdoor tile are perfectly chosen to blend right into the natural setting to complement, rather than impose over the natural splendor of the 1.46-acre property.

Harrison is the granddaughter of the late Caroline Rose Hunt, an oil heiress who was a billionaire hotel magnate and the wealthiest woman in America at one time. She appears on Yellowstone in the role of Laramie, a barrel racer whose arrival made waves in the bunkhouse on the Dutton ranch in Season 3.

According to Dirt.com, Harrison paid $2.5 million for her magazine-worthy villa just nine months ago, so her $2.695 million asking price represents a nearly $200,000 gain if she actually receives that price for her home. Nancy Nelms of Snyder Sutton Real Estate and Nellie Barnett of Compass hold the listing on the property.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Harrison's extraordinary California villa, and keep on scrolling to see what it looked like when she bought it, as well as the homes of other Yellowstone stars.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Spectacular $2.7 Million Villa Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison is selling her stunning villa in a private California canyon, and pictures show a rare property that's worth every penny of her nearly $2.7 million asking price.

Harrison's 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,579-square-foot home was built in 1958 and has since been updated into a Mediterranean-style villa.

The property is remarkably secluded, with just one small, private road leading to the gated front of the home. It opens onto soaring canyon views at the back of the property, and almost every interior room boasts stunning views out over the canyons, while the exterior boasts outdoor living spaces, a fireplace and more.

PICTURES: See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Hassie Harrison's Stunning $2.5 Million California Villa Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison has purchased a $2.5 million home in the canyons outside of Los Angeles. Pictures of the 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,659-square-foot home show a Mediterranean-style villa that offers soaring views of the mountains from every angle.

See Inside 'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham's Gorgeous $2.45 Million Estate Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has listed his 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles for sale, and pictures show a beautiful, luxurious property that offers stunning mountain views.