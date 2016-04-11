Texas Man Drowns Trying to Rescue Daughter from Canal

MERCEDES, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned in a South Texas canal while trying to rescue his 5-year-old daughter.

Police in the town of Mercedes, located to the west of Harlingen, say that both the girl's mother and father jumped into the canal to save her on Sunday afternoon. The family had been fishing on a canal bank when the girl fell in.

Police Chief Olga Maldonado tells the Valley Morning Star in Harlingen that when officers arrived, the family was still in the canal. She says two officers jumped in and managed to get the girl and her mother out of the canal, but the father had already been swept away.

He was later pulled from the water.

Information from: Valley Morning Star, http://www.valleystar.com