Man Has Girlfriend’s Favorite Movie Re-Animated for Epic Proposal

Working with an animator for six months, a man's amazing proposal has set the bar incredibly high.

Earlier today, Lee Loechler posted the video of his proposal to his high-school sweetheart from December 30th. Lee worked with an animator, Kayla Coombs, for six months to re-animate his girlfriend's favorite movie, 'Sleeping Beauty'. In the iconic scene where Aurora is awakened, Aurora switches to look like Lee's girlfriend, and Prince Charming looks like Lee. Not only was Lee's girlfriend surprised by the proposal, she was surprised to find out all of the other movie patrons in the theater were their friends and family.

I believe I speak for every man, married and single, when I say, "Thanks for screwing it up for the rest of us, Lee!"