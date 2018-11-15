Kids are fast. Really fast.

Watch as a toddler grabs on to the garage door at her house as it raises up. The toddler grabs onto the bottom rail as her mom turns around and the rest is history.

The little kid held on for dear life until her mother noticed her hanging from the door and luckily she wasn't injured.

Parents, let this be a reminder. Kids are fast. Never turn your back to them as they may be quick to get into "trouble."