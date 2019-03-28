Video: Man Signing ‘Ava Maria’ at Disney World Quickly Going Viral

A video of a man singing 'Ava Maria' is going viral after he shared the video on Twitter .

Justin Gigliello and his family were at Disney World in Florida. Gigliello says his daugher asked the pianist if her dad could sing along as he played and the pianist agreed. Gigliello's wife shot the video. He's really very good, and much of the web seems to agree with that statement.

In his Twitter bio, Gigliello, of North Stonington, CT, states that he is a private voice and piano teacher.