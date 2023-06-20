Man Calmly Pulls Huge Snake From Texas River, Gets Bit Multiple Times

I know there are plenty of people out there who have no problem handling snakes. I am not one of them.

Don’t get me wrong – I know just how beneficial they are to the environment. But they scare the hell out of me.

It’s so bad for me that merely watching the video of the man catching a snake while floating the river somewhere here in Texas gives me the creeps. And it doesn’t help that the snake is freakin’ huge.

Get our free mobile app

But I have to hand it to the guy for being so chill about it. He’s clearly done it a time or ten before. So much so that he knows that bad boy is going to bite him, but he does it anyway. And just as he predicted, that snake proceeded to bite him multiple times.

Sure, the snake isn't venomous but that had to hurt like hell. Or now that I think about it, consuming large amounts of alcohol goes hand-in-hand with floating the river, so he might not have felt a thing.

If you’re like me, you’re every bit as interested in the comments as you are in the video itself. In that case, Twitter did not disappoint.

So, spend a little time with the clip here and then take a look at some of my favorite comments below.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.