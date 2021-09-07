A Big Ol’ Python Crawled Up a Toilet in a Texas Woman’s Home

This is supposed to be the stuff of nightmares, not real life.

Seriously, though. Until I saw video of a snake coming out of a toilet here in Texas, I thought that was the sort of thing that might happen in a third world country, but not here in the good ol’ U.S. of A. But man was I wrong.

Here we are just a few weeks after I posted the story about the snake coming out of the toilet and I have yet another story about a serpent making its way through a sewer line and straight up out of the crapper.

Get our free mobile app

The latest story comes to us from Andrews, a small town out in west Texas. According to KIII-TV, Patty Tidwell woke up around 3:30 in the morning to go to the bathroom when she was freaked out by a sight that would give damn near anybody a heart attack:

I got up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom, and I open my bathroom door, switched on the light and there was this big python hanging out on the back of the toilet hanging into my sink. It freaked me out, never expected that.

Lucky for Patty, animal control was on top of their game and arrived at her house in less than five minutes. An officer was able to remove the python using her hair straightener.

Of course, pythons aren’t native to that part of the country and see as it was all fat and healthy, it was most likely someone’s pet.

As you might expect, Patty has taken steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again. She’s been weighing the lid down with bricks and other heavy objects to ensure another snake doesn’t find its way into her bathroom.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.