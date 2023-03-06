Man Stuck in Dallas Traffic Jumps Out of Car for Some Twerking

Can someone please explain to me just what exactly is going on in this video?

I mean, I know what he did. But for the life of me, I can’t figure out why.

However, I will allow that being stuck in traffic is about as boring as it gets. But that’s what car stereos are for. Crank up your favorite radio station or podcast, audiobook, or whatever floats your boat.

But jumping out of the vehicle while stuck in traffic isn’t really an option for me (unless it’s an emergency, of course).

That’s why I’ve been so puzzled since I came across the video of the guy doing some twerking on the freeway down in Big D. My best guess is that he’s simply trying to get some views on social media since he appears to be filming the whole thing. In that case, mission accomplished.

Because it’s not like I didn’t watch the clip multiple times. So, there’s that. It’s amazing how easily entertained I am these days.

Which makes me question just how the hell I got here.

While I’m not the most sophisticated person you’ll ever meet, it used to take a lot more to entertain me. But as I think about it while I sit here and write this story, I’ve come to the realization that Jackass is the reason.

I can’t express my love for Johnny Knoxville and the gang’s hijinks enough. And when you think about it, that’s really what’s going on here. There’s just something about people doing dumb things that draws me in like a moth to a flame.

