Marijuana No Longer Considered Dangerous Drug By United Nations

Did you know that weed was classified as a dangerous drug, along with narcotics, by the United Nations? Well, that all changed yesterday (Dec. 2) when the UN's Commission for Narcotic Drugs made the decision to remove marijuana from the Schedule IV classification of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

The suggestion to remove marijuana from the Schedule IV group came from the World Health Organization. The motion passed with a vote of 27 to 25. The United States was among the countries to vote in favor of the removal, while countries like China, Russia, Egypt and Pakistan voted against it. Ukraine abstained.

Other drugs classified under Schedule IV are highly potent and potentially addictive substances, like heroin, opium and cocaine. Cannabis and cannabis resin were listed among them prior to yesterday's decision.

Note that this classification is not to be confused with that of the United States' Drug Enforcement Administration. Additionally, the removal of marijuana from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention does not equate to worldwide legalization or decriminalization, but it is definitely a step towards it, and will allow for more scientific research to be conducted on the plant.

Cue the happy dance.