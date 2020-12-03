Rotten Tomatoes Updates and Diversifies Top Critics Ranks

Aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes has revamped the qualifications for its Top Critics program in order to increase diversity and inclusivity across its platform.

In the past, Top Critics were determined by the size of their publication or their employer’s status. Now, the site will analyze critics’ individual qualifications when it comes to entertainment criticism. Podcasts, video series, and other digital content will be looked at as well. A full list of qualifications can be found on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

The new criteria has allowed 170 new critics to join the Top Critics circle — including ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer. 60 percent of those names are women, and 25 percent are people of color. In addition, 24 percent share their reviews on a podcast or video format. The critics were chosen by a selection committee that includes critic relations and curation teams, as well as an advisory board of industry professionals.

“At Rotten Tomatoes, we continue our commitment to building a more inclusive critics pool that reflects and serves the global entertainment audience, and today we took another important step by modernizing our Top Critics program,” said Jenny Jediny, Rotten Tomatoes head of critics relations, in a statement. “With an increased focus on individual merit and contributions to the field of criticism, our team is thrilled to award Top Critic status to an additional 170 deserving voices.”

President of parent company Fandango Paul Yanover stated that revamping the Top Critics program aligns with Fandango’s effort to "increase inclusion and elevate the voices of underrepresented critics,” which in turn provides their global audience with the “best, most authentic information.”