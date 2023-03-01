Mark Wahlberg Has a Meet and Greet in Dallas This Week

If you're a big Mark Wahlberg fan, make the road trip down to Dallas this Friday.

Just over a month ago, a very similar event went down in Dallas. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were doing a meet and greet for their tequila. This one coming up on Friday March 3rd is different because Mark Wahlberg does not own this tequila brand, he just endorses Flecha Azul tequila. Turns out PGA golfer Abraham Ancer actually owns the company.

With endorsements, you got to get your face out there and Mark will be out at the Spec's location at 9500 N. Central Expressway in Dallas. The meet and greet is scheduled from 3 to 5 and people are encouraged to get there early. With most of these meet and greets, if you buy a bottle of the tequila, you get to meet the person.

Looks like Mark is also going to at another Dallas event, this one though you can't go to. Looks like tomorrow, Mark is attending an event for La Neta which is a new restaurant that opened about a week ago over in Dallas. They already have a location in Las Vegas, which is apparently famous for their lobster taco. They're technically called Big F**K'N Tacos. It has an entire lobster's meat in one taco. Sounds interesting.

That event on Thursday is for media only. As far as I know, Mark isn't planning on doing anything at the Wahlburgers location in Frisco. Which doesn't make a lot of sense to me. He owns that restaurant and I don't know how often he is in Texas. I would at least do a pop in at some point this week to get some attention to the burger place you own. Looks like his brother Paul has made an appearance there, but I can't find anything on Mark visiting the Frisco location.

Sounds like a busy week for Mark Wahlberg and if you're a fan. Go check him out this week in Dallas.