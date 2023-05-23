Mark Wahlberg Should Be Banned From Every NHL Arena

It's a damn shame what I saw over the weekend.

Mark Wahlberg Has No Sports Loyalty

I've been willing to forgive Mark Wahlberg's bandwagoness (probably not a word) in the past, but now he's involving my teams. For instance, example above. He left the Super Bowl early when the Patriots were losing 28-3 to the Falcons. Patriots came back to win and Mark Wahlberg was not there. Guess who got to lower the banner the next year?

Nah bro, you don't leave early and get to lower the banner the next year. Now I don't care about Boston sports. You guys can deal with him. However, he recently involved himself in my team this year, the Dallas Stars. Mark was happy with our signing of Max Domi as a Dallas Star and even repped a jersey in March.

Fine, Stars are in the Western Conference, Bruins are in the Eastern Conference. It was possible that these two teams could meet up in the Stanley Cup Final. The Bruins are out and right now the Stars are down 0-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final. However, who did I see ringing the bell for the Knights on Sunday?

F***ING MARK WAHLBERG! Pick a side man. You can't just root for every team in a sport. That's what I love about sports, the teams break your heart, but when they win it is so much more sweet. You have to be there for the good times and the bad.



By the way, Mark Wahlberg could kill me with his bare hands and I am just pissed my team is down 0-2 right now. I need to vent my frustrations and I am blaming Mark Wahlberg this year.

