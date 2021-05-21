Masks No Longer Required at Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington is the latest to drop its mask requirement.

In addition to ending its mask requirement, the theme park will no longer conduct temperature checks on guests or require reservations to be made in advance.

Six Flags does ask that those who have not been vaccinated continue to wear face coverings in the park.

Changes will take effect Saturday, May 22.

The announcement comes as other theme parks such as SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica have eased restrictions after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its mask-wearing guidance.

Neither SeaWorld nor Aquatica are requiring poof of vaccination, but they do ask that guests “respectfully comply” with the new policy.

