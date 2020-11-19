Matthew McConaughey Considering Running for Governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is enjoying

Let's all agree Matthew McConaughey is an amazing actor. Countless iconic roles and a very proud Texan. Could he be one of those actors that makes the transition into politics? He currently does teach a film class at the University of Texas at Austin. Maybe he enjoys giving back and wants to help out Texans even more.

"Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now," McConaughey said on a recent podcast. "When politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested." McConaughey would not be the first entertainer to go into politics. Those who have won their elections would be Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood, Jesse Ventura, former President Ronald Reagan, and President Donald Trump.

via GIPHY

McConaughey said it would be up to the people if he ran or not. Governor Abbott is up for re-election in 2022. McConaughey does question if he would be able to make a real impact for Texas. "You know, I still question how much you can really get done in politics, and I don’t know if politics is my avenue to get what maybe I am best equipped to get done," he said.

I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people," he said. I guess we will wait and see if McConaughey makes an official decision in the next few months. I know a bunch of Texans will be ready to vote for McConaughey if he does decide to run.