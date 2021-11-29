Matthew McConaughey NOT Running for Governor of Texas

I know some folks had their hopes up for this. Sadly not going to happen...at least for now.

The battle for Governor of Texas is heating up and November 8th 2022 is voting day. Candidates have until December 13th, 2021 to announce they're running for Governor. Here is the list so far.

Green Party

Delilah Barrios

Reform Party

Patrick Wynne

Democratic Party

Larry Baggett

Michael Cooper

Deirdre Dickson-Gilbert

Beto O'Rourke

Republican Party

Daniel Harrison

Donald Huffines

Chad Prather

Allen B. West

Greg Abbott

In my opinion, it's down to four people in the names listed above. Greg Abbott, Allen B. West, Chad Prather, and Beto O'Rourke. I think all four of those men have a big following and if one of them won, it honestly wouldn't shock me. Another name many were expecting to see in that list was Matthew McConaughey. For months he had been beating around the bush about running for governor of Texas.

Last night he made it official in video that he would not be running. As we all know, those pre-election polls are never 100% accurate. However, a Dallas Morning News poll did have McConaughey winning if he decided to run. McConaughey was projected to defeat Republican incumbent Greg Abbott by eight points and easily beat Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke by a 2-to-1 margin.

The poll was conducted using over 1,000 registered voters in the state. I'm not saying he would have won, but you know damn well all of America would have had their eyes on this election if McConaughey was running. He has left door open to do this in the future, but now is not the time.

