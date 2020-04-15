MD Anderson Cancer Center Choir Sings ‘Count On Me’ [VIDEO]

When we think of hospital workers these days our first thoughts go to those in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19, but the medical personnel at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center are still hard at work helping people beat cancer. Several of them recently got together virtually to record their version of the Bruno Mars tune, Count On Me.

Our respect and admiration goes out to all of the people in the medical profession as this pandemic has impacted every one of our lives but none more than yours. While they're still taking care of cancer patients at MD Anderson, they've had to make a few changes in how they do things just like the rest of us.

Stay safe, stay home, stay Falls Strong.