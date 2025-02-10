Measles Cases on the Rise in West Texas

Measles cases are on the rise in a small West Texas county.

KXAN reports fifteen cases have been confirmed in Gaines County, located on the Texas-New Mexico border. Two cases were first reported to the South Plains Public Health District in January – both involved children who had been seen by a Lubbock physician.

Other cases appear to be connected with religious schools in the area. However, South Plains Public Health District Director Zach Holbrooks said the investigation is ongoing:

“I wouldn’t say they’re all connected, but our teams are looking into exposure sites and the background of those cases.”

A drive-through vaccine clinic was set up last week to combat the outbreak. Free screenings are available as well.

