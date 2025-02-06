Texas Blood Supply Low Due To Flu Outbreak
The recent flu outbreak in Texas has led to a blood shortage.
It’s been one of the worst flu seasons I can remember. Every day I hear about another school having to close due to a flu outbreak. While it’s bad everywhere, Texas is one of the states that has been hit hardest by the flu.
With high school blood drives being canceled and healthy adults being unable to donate due to caring for sick family members, Our Blood Institute is urging healthy, eligible individuals to donate. President and CEO Dr. John Armitage had this to say in a press release:
We are doing everything we can to prevent a critical blood shortage, but we need the community’s help. When regular donors get sick, it creates a gap in donations. That’s why we’re asking those who are healthy to step up and donate now.
Who is eligible to donate blood?
Any healthy individual aged 16 or older can donate blood. To make an appointment call 877-340-8777 or visit the Our Blood Institute website. Walk-ins are also welcome. You’ll find Our Blood Institute at 3709 Gregory St. #109 In Wichita Falls.
