Medical Examiner: Clark Gable’s Grandson Died of Overdose

DALLAS (AP) — A medical examiner says the grandson of actor Clark Gable died of an accidental drug overdose.

Getty Images

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office says an autopsy found Clark James Gable III was killed by a combination of the opioids fentanyl and oxycodone, and the sedative alprazolam. It ruled his death an accident.

Gable died in February. The 30-year-old lived in Dallas and hosted the reality TV show "Cheaters," which featured confrontations with people suspected of infidelity. He is survived by his fiancée and their infant daughter.

Gable's death was the latest in a national opioid crisis that the Centers for Disease Control says claimed 48,000 lives in 2017. The manufacturer of Oxycodone last month agreed to pay $270 million to settle one of thousands of lawsuits blaming it in the crisis.