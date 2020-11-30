Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Décor, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Despite not “giving a f--k about Christmas stuff”, Melania Trump decorated the White House.

On Monday (November 30), the first lady shared footage of the festive holiday decorations that adorn the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this year.

“I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas,” she captioned the post.

In 2018, Trump was secretly recorded discussing her disdain towards the White House Christmas decorations by her former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

“I'm working… my ass off on the Christmas stuff, that you know. Who gives a f--k about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” the first lady can be heard admitting.

The first lady of the United States has historically been tasked with choosing a theme for the White House’s Christmas decorations since 1961, when Jacqueline Kennedy decorated the estate with a “Nutcracker Suite” theme, per the White House Historical Association.

Despite the publicized comment, she has carried out her decor duty in 2020, her last year as a first lady, following her unpopular themes of previous years, which Vogue has described as having “desolate, post-apocalyptic ice chamber vibes.”

Here are some reactions from Twitter: