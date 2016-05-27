After a long winter, we've finally reached the unofficial start of summer: Memorial Day Weekend. And what that means to many of us is that we finally get to chow down on some delicious burgers, chicken and ribs (and some veggies, sure). Here are a few tips to help make you a true Grill Master:

All-American Burgers

While you probably have pretty good idea how to grill a hamburger, it never hurts to see how somebody else does it. Watch this video tutorial from the BBQ Pit Boys, and you just might pick up a tip or two.

Grilled T-Bone Steaks

Can’t go wrong with a juicy T-bone steak to officially kick off summer. Here's how to properly prepare it on the grill:

Ribs

You don't need a professional-style smoker to make some scrumptious ribs—just a grill and an appetite.

Barbecue Pizza

Combine the greatness of the grill with the greatness of pizza. This tutorial shows you how to prep your pie on either a gas or charcoal grill, depending on your equipment:

Vegetable Medley

You're gonna need a bit of nutrition mixed in with all that meaty deliciousness, so here's a scrumptious-sounding way to grill up some veggies:

Beer-Can Chicken

Keep your grilled chicken moist and stable on the pit with a can of beer:

Shrimp With Lemon Aioli

Break up the usual fare with lemony jumbo shrimp from the grill: