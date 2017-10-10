Memorial Fund Set Up for Fallen Texas Tech Police Officer

On Monday, October 9th, Texas Tech police officer Floyd East, Jr. was killed while working to arrest a student on campus who was spotted with a gun.

A memorial service was held for East on Tuesday, October 10th, at 6 p.m., where they announced that those who wished to donate to his family, his wife Carmen and two daughters Ana and Monica, can do so at a GoFundMe set up here .

There was an initial goal of $1,000, which has now been surpassed by those who want to help.