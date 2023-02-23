Dang, she's fired that gun before, that's for sure.

Hey there lovely reader, we have another video to dissect. This is a wild one!

Get our free mobile app

Oh no, you didn't!

The video at the bottom of this article opens with action right away, as a car appears to almost hit a man and a woman who are standing behind their truck which is parked on a highway. The car drives off after almost hitting these two.

via GIPHY

Daaaaang lady!

Next, the woman who almost got hit, who looks like a freaking action movie star, pulls out a gun and fires off two shots at the car as it speeds away. Seriously, this gal looks like she would knock the crap out of one of those arcade punching bag games.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Leave no evidence

Then, Bonnie and Clyde here grab something we can't see off the ground and run back to their truck, which is where the video ends.

According to ABC13, the buff lady stated that the shooting occurred during the morning rush hour and expressed fear for her safety, claiming that the victim had nearly hit them with his car. The two were eventually arrested and charged, you can read the entire story here.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 6, 2023