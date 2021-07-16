Thursday afternoon, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office SWAT Sgt. John Bartlett was killed in the line of duty. The Lubbock County Sheriff SWAT team was assisting the Levelland Police Department with a standoff in a Levelland neighborhood when the shooting occurred.

In total, five law enforcement officers were injured during Thursday's shootout with a suspect later identified as Omar Soto-Chavira.

According to Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe, Sgt. Bartlett had been with the sheriff's office for nine years after distinguished service in the U.S. military.

Vista Bank announced Thursday night that a memorial fund has been established for Sgt. Bartlett's family.

From Vista Bank: "Vista Bank was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of our friend, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett. In his honor and to support his family, we have established an account that will assist with expenses. Those wishing to offer their support can contact any West Texas Vista Bank location to donate."

If additional memorial funds are announced in the coming days, we will update this story with additional information.

In addition, Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish announced flags at all county buildings will be flown at half-staff until further notice.

"Today, Brenda and I join Lubbock County citizens in mourning the loss of Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy, Sgt. Josh Bartlett, who was shot and killed in the line of duty today," said Judge Parrish. "It is with heavy hearts that we send our deepest sympathies to the Sgt’s family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

"This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities," Judge Parrish said. "I ask all Lubbock County citizens to join us in praying for his family, for healing for the other officers who were injured in the standoff, and for the entire Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

"As a mark of respect, it is fitting that flags at all Lubbock County buildings be lowered to half-staff in his honor and memory," he concluded.

