Omar Soto-Chavira Officially Charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer and Booked into Hockley County Jail

Omar Soto-Charvira (Hockley County Sheriff's Office)

Wednesday was a busy day concerning the legal process for Omar Soto-Chavira. Soto-Chavira is accused of killing a Lubbock County Sheriff SWAT commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett last Thursday during an all-day standoff in Levelland.

Soto-Chavira on Wednesday was officially released from the Lubbock hospital where he was being treated. He was then booked into the Lubbock County Jail, arraigned, and then just after 6:30pm he was released from the Lubbock County Jail and extradited to Hockley County.

As of Wednesday night, Soto-Chavira had been charged with one count of Capital Murder of a Peace Officer and was arraigned on the charge. His bond was set at $500,000.

KAMC News on Wednesday reported some of the details of the deadly shootout that were included in the arrest warrant against Soto-Chavira:

When Lubbock County Sheriff's Office SWAT began relieving Levelland (police) officers, Soto-Chavira opened fire again, shooting Sergeant Detective Shawn Wilson in the head, Lubbock County Sheriff's Officer Sergeant Josh Bartlett in the neck and a third officer in the hand, according to the warrant.

Once Soto-Chavira was apprehended, he was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was later transferred from the hospital to the detention center.

Additional charges may be pending against Soto-Chavira while he remains in custody at the Hockley County Jail.

In addition, over the past month, Soto-Chavira had been previously arrested during two other incidents with the Levelland Police and Hockley County Sheriff.

On June 25, Soto-Chavira had been arrested on an assault charge against a family member. Then on June 29, after being released on bond, he was arrested again. This time charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Resisting Arrest, another assault charge and Continuous Violence Against the Family.

No trial dates have been announced for Soto-Chavira.

