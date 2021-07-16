Just before Midnight, Friday morning, Levelland Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested the suspect in Thursday's standoff and deadly shooting in Levelland. Levelland Police became engaged in a standoff with the suspect just after 1pm Thursday afternoon in the 1100 block of 10th Street.

The standoff ended at 11:30 p.m., ending a 10 hour-plus ordeal that shut down a good portion of Levelland. When the arrest was made, robots from Lubbock Police and the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office were used to breach the mobile home, according to Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Omar Soto-Chavira. He was hiding inside the bathroom of the mobile home and gas was used to force him out of the bathroom, where he was then apprehended.

During late Thursday's press conference, Levelland's police chief also noted that Soto-Chavira is Hispanic. Soto-Chavira suffered injuries during the standoff and was taken by EMS to a hospital in Lubbock after he was arrested.

Soto-Chavira is accused of killing Lubbock County Sheriff's Office SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett during an exchange of gunfire a few hours into the standoff. Four other members of law enforcement were injured, one undergoing successful surgery for a gunshot wound.

The Texas Rangers will be taking in the lead in investigating the deadly shooting and standoff.

Sheriff Rowe also noted that Soto-Chavira will be charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer and multiple counts of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer. Additional charges will be filed by the Texas Rangers, and Texas DPS, while working with local district attorneys.

