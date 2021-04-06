Get our free mobile app

Two prominent Texans have increased their rankings in this year's Forbes annual Billionaires list. Michael Dell and Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, are the two highest-ranking Texans on the 2021 list.

Dell, the CEO of Round Rock-based Dell Technologies, has an estimated net worth of $45.1 billion. He's 30th on the 2021 list, increasing his ranking three spots from last year.

Jones, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys and the second richest owner in the NFL, is ranked 264th, with an estimated net worth of $8.9 billion. Over the past five Forbes rankings, Jones' wealth has increased from $5.2 billion in 2017, to $5.6 billion in 2018, to $6.8 billion in 2019, $8 billion in 2020 and the current $8.9 billion in 2021.

Even during a pandemic, the richest individuals in the world continue to amass amazing amounts of wealth.

Forbes notes that 660 additional people became billionaires over the past year, pushing the number of billionaires up to 2,755. Those 2,755 billionaires are now worth a combined $13.1 trillion dollars, an increase of 61% from last year's $8 trillion.

The United States has the most billionaires at 724; China ranks second at 698.

Other prominent Texans on the 2021 Forbes list includes two NBA owners: Tilman Fertitta and Mark Cuban.

Houston Rockets, and Landry's Restaurants owner, Tilman Fertitta checks in at 622nd on the list with an estimated net worth of $4.6 billion. Fertitta purchased the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion in 2017.

Dallas Mavericks owner, and "Shark Tank" reality-show host, Mark Cuban, ranks 655th on the 2021 Forbes billionaires list. Cuban's net worth is $4.4 billion, up from $4.3 billion in 2020.

Two Texas widows who inherited wealth from their deceased husbands also are on the Forbes billionaires list.

Margo Birmingham Perot is tied with a group of individuals at 705th with an estimated net worth of $4.1 billion dollars. Perot is the widow of two-time former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot.

Janice McNair is the widow of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair. She is also ranked 705th on the list. Forbes notes that Janice McNair inherited an 80% ownership stake in the Texans when her husband passed away in 2018.

2021 is the 35th year that Forbes has compiled and published a list of the world's billionaires.