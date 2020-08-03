TikTok may not get banned from the U.S. after all.

Microsoft announced on Sunday (August 2) that they are exploring the option of purchasing the popular video-sharing social networking service, in conjunction with Donald Trump’s concerns over the app’s Chinese origins and backing.

The company says that acquiring TikTok will call for all new security, privacy and digital safety protections and will provide proper economic benefits to the United States. Otherwise, the app experience users know and love will remain the same.

“The operating model for the service would be built to ensure transparency to users as well as appropriate security oversight by governments in these countries,” the company said in a statement.

“Among other measures, Microsoft would ensure that all private data of TikTok’s American users is transferred to and remains in the United States. To the extent that any such data is currently stored or backed-up outside the United States, Microsoft would ensure that this data is deleted from servers outside the country after it is transferred," the company shared.

According to The New York Times, more than 800 million people regularly use the app to watch viral videos, with some 100 million of those users in the United States. Besides losing a huge source of entertainment — and education on the latest dance trends — a ban of the app would negatively effect the Apple and Google app stores.

Microsoft confirms that these discussions are "preliminary" and there can be "no assurance that a transaction will proceed." Microsoft intends to cut a deal with ByteDance, the company that currently owns TikTok, no later than September 15.