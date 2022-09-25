Who Is Mikayla on TikTok? Beauty Influencer Faces Backlash for Past Video

TikTok beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira has come under fire for an old video in which she seemingly complains about how difficult it is to be an influencer.

The makeup artist and TikToker has amassed over 13.5 million followers for her relatable personality and makeup tutorials. However, a video she posted and deleted in 2021 went viral after it resurfaced in September 2022, with people criticizing her for complaining about her work hours as an influencer.

"I’m feeling like a f---ing asshole today, so I’m going to fire back at people because I’m tired," Mikayla said in the original deleted video, in response to a comment telling her to try to “report to a job 9-5."

“Every single day, I get up at 6AM. I spend about five to six hours filming video content that ranges from three to four videos, and then I spend a few hours editing that video content. Then I have to work on my other social media profiles, whatever it may be," Mikayla continued in the original clip, adding she had meetings until her work day ended at 5:19PM.

Mikayla faced some backlash at the time she posted her original video, before she deleted it. However, the clip recently resurfaced with people using her old rant to take sarcastic jabs at influencers who appear to bemoan their privilege.

But first...

Who Is Mikayla Nogueira on TikTok?

Mikayla Nogueira is a 24-year-old makeup artist and social media content creator. Her TikTok page has become so popular that she is followed by Lady Gaga, Jeffree Star and Addison Rae, among other celebrities.

The Massachusetts native obtained a degree in communications from Bryant University in Rhode Island before she returned to the Boston area. She created her TikTok page shortly after the pandemic began in 2020, when she was laid off from her job at Ulta.

She is currently engaged to her longtime partner, Cody.

Why Are People Mad at Mikayla on TikTok?

Ever since audio from Mikayla's old video went viral, TikTokers have been sharing their own work schedules while making fun of her apparent complaints about working until 5PM as an influencer — the same time many people end their eight-to-five or nine-to-five jobs for the day.

Others, meanwhile, are offended as many people work even longer hours for less pay, performing difficult labor- or service-based jobs.

Thanks to a TikToker who re-uploaded Mikayla's deleted video from 2021, people are using the audio clip in which she says: "I literally just finished working, it’s 5:19. Try being an influencer for a day, try it. Because the people who say it’s easy are so far out of their minds. Try it for a day."

See some TikToks from the trend below:

Has Mikayla Responded to the Backlash on TikTok?

At the time of this article's publication, Mikayla has not appeared to respond to any of the criticism from social media.