Million Dollar Lottery Scratch Ticket Sold in San Antonio
If you've got friends in San Antonio you might want to check in with them. You know, just to say, "Hey, I'm thinking of you."
KSAT is reporting that someone in the Alamo City is a million dollars richer after purchasing a winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket card.
The ticket was reportedly sold at the H-E-B on Valley Hi Drive on the city's far west side.
Texas Lottery officials say this was the sixth of ten top prizes worth one million dollars to be claimed so far. That means there are four more still out there ...
The lucky winner has, wisely, chosen to remain anonymous. So, like I said at the start, you might want to check in with your San Antonio friends.
