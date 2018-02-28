Mischievous Boy Gets Trapped in Elevator After Peeing in It

The kid in this video gets a well-deserved dose of instant karma.

While riding the elevator, a young boy in China decided to whip it out and unleash a golden stream of urine.

Here’s the thing – it’s not like he couldn’t hold it any longer and peed in the corner. No, he peed all over the buttons, presumably so the people using the elevator after him would get a fingertip full of pee after they pushed a button.

Instead, he got that aforementioned dose of karma when the urine shorted the buttons out and he found himself trapped inside.

Justice served!