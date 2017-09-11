Miss Texas Blasts Donald Trump’s Charlottesville Response at Miss America Pageant

Looks like Donald Trump has a new enemy.

During Sunday night's (September 10) Miss America pageant, Miss Texas, Margana Wood, dropped the hammer on the president when she was asked about his response to last month's Charlottesville march that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious, that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should've made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now."

The decisive comments resulted in cheers from the crowd. Margana, who finished as the fourth runner-up, wasn't the only contestant who had Trump in her sights , though.

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund — who just so happened to win the pageant — criticized Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement. "It's a bad decision," she said. "There is evidence that climate change is existing and we need to be at that table."

Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis, who was first runner-up, was slightly less combative when she was asked if Trump's campaign colluded with Russia. "We should investigate it to its fullest extent, and if we do find evidence, the justice system should do their due diligence," she said.

In what turned out to be an extraordinarily political evening, Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel also addressed the controversy over confederate status, saying they should be placed in museums.

There is a certain irony in the fact these beauty pageant contestants took Trump to task when you consider his history. He owned Miss USA and Miss Universe and has been accused of walking into the dressing room filled with Miss Teen USA hopefuls.